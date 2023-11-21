MUNSTER, Ind. — A $15,000 reward has been offered by a Munster family who was targeted in a violent home invasion last month.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 27, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Park West Circle on the report of an armed home invasion.

A 60-year-old man, his 59-year-old sister and a 47-year-old extended family member were all bound, battered and robbed at gunpoint.

Police determined that five male suspects were involved, utilizing two separate vehicles — A Nissan sedan and a gray or tan SUV.

All three victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and the woman was transported to a local hospital.

Both vehicles were recovered in Chicago.

Detectives are asking the public’s help identifying two persons of interest.

One of the family members has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call 219-836-6658.