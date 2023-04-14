GARY, Ind. — A man on a motorcycle died following a police pursuit in Gary late Wednesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a 41-year-old Hammond man, riding on a motorcycle, was heading north on Broadway near Ridge Road when an officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull him over.

Police said there was no visible license plate and the man fled the attempted traffic stop.

A pursuit began and the officer lost sight of the motorcycle near 11th and Broadway. Near that intersection, the motorcycle crashed into a car, which caused the vehicle to roll over.

A passenger was transported to a hospital for lacerations to her head and a 6-year-old was transported for observation.

It was determined the driver of the motorcycle was thrown and struck a building near 5th and Broadway. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.