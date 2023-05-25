More than 40 dogs were rescued on Thursday from what Lake County Sheriff’s deputies suspect was a puppy mill operation.

CROWN POINT, Ind. — More than 40 dogs were rescued on Thursday from what Lake County Sheriff’s deputies in Northwest Indiana suspect was a puppy mill operation.

A 41-year-old man is being questioned about the case.

According to deputies, Lake County detectives on Wednesday received an anonymous tip about a man who had been purchasing large amounts of dog food and medical supplies used for animals.

A search at a home in Crown Point and a barn on the outskirts of Rensselaer revealed dozens of dogs in various conditions, with at least four dogs deceased, deputies said.

Photo courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The rescued dogs include one mountain dog, seven American bulldogs and 29 French bulldogs.

Lake County Animal Adoption and Control and area veterinarians are helping care for the dogs.

An investigation is ongoing.