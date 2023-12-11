GARY, Ind. — The search for a missing Gary woman has come to a tragic end after her body was found in a river in northwest Indiana over the weekend, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say the body of 36-year-old Brittni Campbell was found in an area near 3000 Chase Street in the Little Calumet River around noon on Saturday.

Campbell, who had been reported missing on Sept. 12, was identified by family members on Monday.

According to authorities, an autopsy was performed at the Lake County Forensic Science Center in Lake Point, but details on the cause and manner of death are pending.

Currently, it is unclear what led to Campbell’s disappearance.