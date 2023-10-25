LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash involving multiple semi trucks caused a massive backup Wednesday morning on I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana.

The crash involved three semi trucks and other vehicles. Initially, Indiana State Police said all westbound lanes are blocked near Cline Avenue.

One lane was eventually able to pass but traffic was backed up all the way to I-65.

Police urged motorists to use the toll road, US 20 or Ridge Road.

As of 1:30 p.m. all lanes had reopened.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.