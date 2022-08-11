EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WGN/WEHT) — Authorities on Thursday identified the three people killed in an Evansville, Indiana house explosion.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the three victims as Charles Hite, 43; Martina Hite, 37; and Jessica Teague, 29. Authorities say a married couple who lived in the house died along with a neighbor who was in the house next door.

Following the house explosion in the 1000 block of N Weinbach, 39 homes were damaged, 11 of which were deemed inhabitable. As a result, 14 families have been displaced.

A local church has started a GoFundMe to help the Hite family.

Officials said the cause of the explosion, captured on surveillance video, is unknown.

Crews on Thursday completed a secondary search of buildings that were left unstable by the explosion. Authorities located no additional victims.

“It’s a huge relief, for everybody,” Fire Chief Mike Connelly told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.