HOBART, Ind. — The body of a man was recovered from a lake in Hobart, Indiana.

Police responded around 2 p.m. Wednesday to Robinson Lake in reference to a possible body floating in the lake.

Officers arrived to the scene and were assisted by the Hobart Fire Department Dive Team, who recovered the deceased man from the lake.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Police said as of now, there were no apparent signs of foul play.

A death investigation is underway.