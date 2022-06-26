GARY, Ind. — A Gary police officer shot a man with a gun Sunday, prompting a police-involved shooting investigation.

According to police, Gary officers responded to the 2300 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. for an armed man allegedly making a residence “unsafe.”

Gary police said an officer was “forced” opened fire amid contact with the armed man, striking the suspect.

The armed man’s condition is unknown.

Gary police said they would not comment further on the incident. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will head the investigation.

The officer will be placed on desk duty until the investigation concludes.