HAMMOND, Ind. — A man is wanted by police following a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Hammond.

At around 2:35 p.m., police received a call of a bank robbery at a Centier Bank branch, located in the 5400 block of Hohman Avenue.

A man implied he had a weapon and handed a teller a note demanding money. He fled with an unknown amount of currency, police said.

The man is described as white with facial hair, who was wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 219-852-2902.