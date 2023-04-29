LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is dead after he ran a red light Friday afternoon in La Porte County and was hit by a semi-truck driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 3:30 p.m., Brent Freyenberger, 39, of Plymouth, ran a red light at U.S. 30 and State Road 39 near Hanna Township and was struck by the truck, according to a news release from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 27-year-old man, of North Judson, had an upper-body injury, according to the release.

Toxicology results, which are required in all serious and fatal crashes in Indiana, are still pending.