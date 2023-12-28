HOBART, Ind. — A Lake Station man was struck and killed Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana.

A Hobart police officer was on a patrol just after 7:10 a.m. when they discovered a body of a man laying on the side of the road in the 6700 block of East 37th Street, near the Deep River Bridge.

Police believe the man, 59, of Lake Station, was walking along the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, which fled the scene.

A gray 2005-2010 Honda Odyssey is wanted and should have passenger side damage.

Anyone with information can call police at 219-942-1125.