CHICAGO — A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting inside a grocery store in Gary on Monday evening.

According to Gary police, officers were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Malcolm X Drive just before 7:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead inside the store.

Witnesses later told police that two men who were inside the store had begun shooting at each other, but officers did not provide details on what led to the shooting.

According to police, no arrests have been made and officers have not yet identified the victim killed.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is now underway and anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to call the Gary Police non-emergency line at 219-660-0000.