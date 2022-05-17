LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A man jumped off Cline Avenue at the end of a police pursuit Monday in Northwest Indiana, police said.

At around 3 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a possible theft that occurred in Homewood, Illinois. While searching for the vehicle, Porter police received a 911 call regarding a carjacking.

Police said Rashawn Thompson, 18, of Chicago, exited a 2010 Chevrolet Impala and allegedly carjacked a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu at gunpoint.

The Malibu and the Impala were later spotted by authorities on Cline Avenue. A traffic stop was attempted and the driver of the Impala, Tyzerrick Smith, 21, of Chicago, was taken into custody.

Police continued to pursue the Malibu onto I-80. Eventually, police said Thompson turned northbound on Cline Avenue from eastbound I-80. He hit a concrete barrier, which disabled the vehicle.

As Thompson exited the Malibu, police said he brandished a firearm and an Indiana State Trooper fired shots at him. He then jumped off Cline Avenue, approximately 30 feet.

He was transported to a Gary hospital and then transported by helicopter to a Chicago area hospital. Thompson’s condition is unknown and police did not say if his injuries were from the fall or if he was shot.