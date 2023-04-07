EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A man who was shot and killed inside of a Liquor store in Northwest Indiana Thursday night has been identified.

Police identified the victim as 47-year-old John Rodriguez of East Chicago.

According to police, officers responded to calls of 8 rounds of shots being fired in the 3801 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:33 p.m.

Upon arrival, police entered Euclid Liquors and found the unresponsive man lying face down on the floor.

Rodriguez suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The incident is being investigated as homicide.

This is an on-going investigation and if any information is recovered on the incident, contact the anonymous tip line at (219) 391-8500