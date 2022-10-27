GARY, Ind. — A man accused of killing a retired Cook County deputy working as a bank security guard last summer was found guilty on Thursday.

Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was taken into custody last summer in Atlanta following a police chase.

Richard Castellana, who was working as a security guard at First Midwest Bank, was gunned down and killed on June 11, 2021.

SkyCam9 was over the scene when officers bolted from the bank to the wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street.

After searching for a few minutes, James King, Gist-Holden’s co-defendant, was located in the brush and taken into custody. Officers said they found a backpack containing approximately $9,000 in cash and a .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun.

Gist-Holden was found guilty of armed robbery, and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm. The jury found that, as part of the robbery and the discharging of the firearm, Gist-Holden murdered Castellana.

James King and Kenyon Hawkins pled guilty to armed bank robbery and murder resulting from the discharge of a firearm during the robbery. Both are awaiting sentencing.

Gist-Holden’s sentencing is set for Jan. 19, 2023.