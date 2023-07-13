CHESTERTON, Ind. — Chesterton police are warning residents following a phone spoof where a man claimed to be their police chief.

The woman who was targeted was a Westwood Manor resident and saw her caller ID display the phone number to the Chesterton Police Department.

The man identified himself as Chief Tim Richardson, but spoke in what she described as an “Indian accent.”

Police said Richardson’s accent might be best described as “Flat Indiana.”

The man told her that he needed to discuss a complaint against her involving Homeland Security.

The man ended the call after the woman asked him if he knew anyone who once served with the department, police said.

“It is worth noting that it is relatively easy nowadays to manipulate caller ID information, making it appear as though you are receiving a call from a specific phone number,” Assistant Chief Francisco Rodriguez said. “Unfortunately, the resident did not engage in conversation long enough to determine the nature of the scam this caller was attempting to perpetrate. Nonetheless, she wanted us to be aware of this call. If we receive multiple reports of similar incidents, I will promptly inform everyone.”