PORTAGE, Ind. — A man is facing several charges in connection with a deadly crash that killed a Northwest Indiana teacher in November.

Lauren Thompson, 24, was killed in the six-car crash on Nov. 8 near Willowcreek Road and Lute Road in Portage.

On Thursday, Arthur Schmidt, 42, of Portage, was charged with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, according to online court records.

Through their investigation, detectives found the data recorder in Schmidt’s car showed he was traveling at more than 100 mph at the time of the crash, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Thompson was in her second year of teaching English at Chesterton Middle School when she was killed.

“Lauren was a shining star on the CMS faculty and was loved by her students and fellow staff members,” Principal Mike Hamacher said in a statement after the crash. “This is a great loss to our students, faculty, and staff members.”