WINFIELD, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man was charged following the death of a Winfield woman last month.

Raju Rawal, 65, of Merrillville, is facing a murder charge related to the Feb. 23 death of Haley Losinski, 36.

On the evening of Feb. 27, Losinski’s parents found her dead in her Winfield home, located in the 11200 block of Pike Place.

Officers initially suspected foul play and Losinski’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

After originally not finding a weapon, investigators later returned to the home and found a rubber mallet, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

Police believe Rawal had been in a personal relationship with Losinski.

He is being held without bail and his next court hearing is scheduled for May 19.