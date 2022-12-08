PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking.

On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch.

On the way to the call, an officer located a man matching the description, later identified as Robert Carney, 34, of Glenwood, in front of a liquor store nearby.

According to documents, Carney admitted to police that he was drinking with friends prior to entering the home. Documents allege Carney did not see anyone in the living room before lying down on the couch.

It is unknown if the front door was locked or not, police said.

Carney was charged with residential entry and public intoxication.