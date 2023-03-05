GARY, Ind. — A man is accused of stabbing his aunt to death Friday inside a home in Gary, according to police.

Around 1:50 p.m. Friday, Gary Police Department officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Baker Street for a domestic incident involving a weapon.

Officers arrived and found Jacqueline Peden, 52, with multiple stab wounds inside the home, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

She was taken to a hospital where she died, according to the post.

While at the home, officers received a call about a man, who matched the description of the suspect, running naked in the area, according to the post.

Jonathan Benyoun, 36, of Gary, was eventually arrested and taken to the police department.

On Saturday, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office charged Benyoun with one count of murder and one count of public nudity, according to online court records.