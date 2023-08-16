HIGHLAND, Ind. — The Town of Highland is mourning the sudden loss of its fire chief.

Longtime Fire Chief William “Bill” Timmer died suddenly at his home Monday morning.

His body was accompanied to the Lake County Coroner’s office by Highland Police, Fire and Superior Ambulance.

“We have been both blessed and lucky to have had the dedication of Chief Timmer for these past 30 years. Our town is better because of him,” Highland Council President Tom Black said. “We extend our prayers and condolences to the entire Timmer family – wife Bonnie, son Matthew and daughters Melissa and Jessica and the grandchildren he loved so much.”

In Chief Timmer’s honor, flags have been lowered to half-staff.