CROWN POINT. Ind. — A longtime Northwest Indiana high school teacher was arrested following an investigation into child seduction.

Kit Degenhart, 50, of Crown Point, is facing two felony counts of child seduction following an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with an underage female student in the 2019-20 school year at Crown Point High School.

Degenhart has been at the school since 1995 and currently runs the theatre department. He was charged on Friday and posted 10 percent of a $30,000 surety bond to get out of Lake County Jail.

The complaint was made to police by a medical professional in late June.

Crown Point High School said in a statement that the school corporation is working with law enforcement and conducting their own investigation.

“Given the on-going investigation, we are not in a position to comment on the charges or underlying allegations against Mr. Degenhart at this time, other than to state that we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter while also conducting our own investigation regarding the teacher’s employment status in accord with applicable due process standards. We take these allegations very seriously and strive to provide a safe learning environment for all of our students.”