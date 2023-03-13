JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A liquid sugar truck crashed on I-65 Monday morning and has been causing delays in Jasper County.

The crash is currently impacting the left southbound lane of I-65 near mile marker 221 — which is around eight miles south of the Roselawn exit. A large truck hauling liquid sugar crashed and ended up on the side of the interstate.

At around 6:45 a.m., Indiana State Police announced that it was actually the second crash in the area.

Courtesy Indiana State Police

Authorities are working to offload the sugar into another trailer, then they will begin working on lifting the truck out of the ditch.

At this time, it’s unknown if the driver or anyone else suffered any injuries.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.