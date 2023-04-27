LAKE STATION, Ind. — A large brush fire was reported Thursday evening at Rosser Park in Lake Station, Indiana.

Several photos and videos posted to social media show the large fire.

A brush fire was reported on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rosser Park in Lake Station. (Provided / Jessie Holguin)

A brush fire was reported on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rosser Park in Lake Station. (Provided / Jessie Holguin)

A brush fire was reported on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rosser Park in Lake Station. (Provided / Jessie Holguin)

A brush fire was reported on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rosser Park in Lake Station. (Provided / Jessie Holguin)

A brush fire was reported on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rosser Park in Lake Station. (Provided / Jessie Holguin)

A brush fire was reported on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rosser Park in Lake Station. (Provided / Jessie Holguin)

A brush fire was reported on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rosser Park in Lake Station. (Provided / Jessie Holguin)

A brush fire was reported on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Rosser Park in Lake Station. (Provided / Jessie Holguin)

Provided / Jennifer Stojanovich

Around 8:30 p.m., the Lake State Fire Department said the fire was contained and only a few hot spots remained.

The smoke was also seen from the Indiana Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 65.

There is a lot of smoke from this @INDOT camera near Hobart. I'm working to figure out what's going on. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/GiQJWTgv9p — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) April 28, 2023

There are no current threats to structures because of the hot spots, the fire department said.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.