LAKE STATION, Ind. — A large brush fire was reported Thursday evening at Rosser Park in Lake Station, Indiana.
Several photos and videos posted to social media show the large fire.
Around 8:30 p.m., the Lake State Fire Department said the fire was contained and only a few hot spots remained.
The smoke was also seen from the Indiana Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 65.
There are no current threats to structures because of the hot spots, the fire department said.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.