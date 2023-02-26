LAKE STATION, Ind. — Lake Station, Indiana police say a suspect is in custody in connection with an ongoing death investigation.

Lake Station Police Department officers were called Wednesday to the 2300 block of Warren Street for a death investigation.

According to a Facebook post on Saturday from the department, it appeared the death was possibly a homicide.

With the assistance of the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force and Indiana State Police, a suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

Charges haven’t been filed yet, but are expected this week, according to the post.

No identities or additional information has been released.