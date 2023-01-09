GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner.

The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County Coroner, the man shot and killed was identified as 48-year-old Arthur Pereti, and he was shot and killed at the same location as his listed residence.

The second homicide happened around 6:22 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Indianapolis Boulevard where 26-year-old Kelley Holmes was shot and killed.

The third homicide happened Monday around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Massachusetts Street where 24-year-old Jalen Hurd was shot and killed. According to a press release from the Lake County Coroner, a Medicolegal Death Investigation team pronounced Hurd dead around 52 minutes after the listed time of the incident.

No other information is available at this time.