PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was killed after a man leading authorities on a pursuit crossed a center-line Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, police said.

Officers received an alert at around 1:30 that a stolen 2022 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling on Route 12. While traveling to check the area, Porter County police said the vehicle passed them westbound.

A police pursuit was initiated on Route 12 that lasted for about two minutes, police said. During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as Martell Harper, 37, allegedly crossed the center of the roadway and struck a white 2003 Pontiac Vibe.

The driver of the Pontiac, a man, died as a result of the collision.

Harper was arrested at the scene and transported to an area hospital. Later in the evening, he was transported to Porter County Jail. His charges are not available at this time.

Indiana State Police is investigating the crash.