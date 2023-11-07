PORTER, Ind. — A person is dead after they were hit by someone in a stolen car running from Porter County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

The deputies were chasing the driver in a stolen car on U.S. 12 when the driver crossed the road and hit another car head-on in the other lane, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a press release.

The driver of the car in the other lane died, Fifield said. Their identity hasn’t been released yet.

The driver of the stolen car was taken into custody. Their identity also hasn’t been released.

Indiana State Police is investigating and the Porter County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation.