HAMMOND, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper found a missing 14-year-old girl Wednesday night who was the subject of an Amber Alert from Iowa.

ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said Trooper Adrian Garcia was close to the last known location of the people involved in the Amber Alert and saw their car leaving a Hampton Inn in Hammond.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, of Des Moines, was taken into custody and the girl was safely located, Fifield said.

According to Des Moines police, the girl had special care needs and was disabled. Des Moines police said she was taken by the woman, her non-custodial parent.

The woman was taken to the Lake County Jail where she is being held for Des Moines police and the juvenile will be reunited with her custodial guardian, Fifield said.