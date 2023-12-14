GARY — An Indiana State Police K9 suffered a gunshot wound Thursday morning during an incident in Northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the K9 suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local vet hospital.

The incident occurred after Indiana State Police troopers pursued a suspect in a vehicle on Interstate-80/94. At some point, Indiana State Police say, the suspect left the vehicle and was pursued on foot.

During the apprehension of the suspect, the K9 suffered a gunshot wound. At this time, it is not clear who fired the gunshot that struck the K9.

Following the foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody in the area of Wisconsin and 21st in Gary.

Indiana State Police is working to investigate the incident and the circumstances surrounding the K9 shooting.