LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Minnesota who has been convicted of violent felonies in two states was arrested Thursday in Northwest Indiana after state police said he had two guns and 50 grams of marijuana on him.

An Indiana State Police trooper pulled Darrell Moore, 37, of Roseville, Minnesota, over around 11 a.m. Thursday on I-94 near U.S. 20 near Michigan City for speeding and following too closely.

During the stop, Sgt. Glen Fifield said the trooper eventually searched the car and found two handguns in the center console and 50 grams of marijuana.

Moore was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a permit by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana, Fifield said in a news release.