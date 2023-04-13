MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The Indiana State Prison has announced that Mike Keel, a maintenance foreman at the state prison in Michigan City, will not survive the injuries he endured after a prisoner struck him on the head with a steel pipe earlier this week.

Keel recently celebrated his 29-year anniversary with the Indiana Department of Corrections and was called a “key part of the team responsible for keeping the historic (Michigan City prison) running every day.”

“(Keel) was known across the agency for his quality workmanship, including the bell that sits at our Fallen Staff Memorial which he will join later this year,” Indiana State Prison wrote in tribute to Keel.

Mike Keel awarded for years of service. (Photo provided by Indiana State Prison) Mike Keel (provided by Indiana State Prison)

The Indiana State Police previously reported the Keel had been assaulted by an inmate at the Michigan City prison on Monday afternoon. The inmate, identified as 39-year-old Jeremy W. Davidson, had been working in the steel shop when an argument broke out.

Davidson is then accused of turning the argument physical by striking Keel with a steel pipe atop his head causing life-threatening injury. Keel was taken to a hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition for several days.

On Thursday, the Indiana State Prison announced that Keel would not survive his injuries.

Funeral arrangments are expected to be announced in the coming days.

“To all of our staff: Take care of yourselves and each other. And remember, we are all in this together,” Indiana State Prison wrote.

Charges are expected to be filed against Davidson by the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office.