A driver is dead after a crash on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Northwest Indiana.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A driver is dead after they crashed into a crash attenuator, their car went airborne and was hit by another driver early Saturday morning in Northwest Indiana, according to state police.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said the crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 80/94 just west of the Cline Avenue overpass.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver crashed into the attenuator, their car became airborne and the driver of a pickup truck hit their car on the driver’s side door, Fifield said.

The identity of the driver who died hasn’t been released at this time.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured.

This crash happened in a construction zone and Indiana State Police is reminding people to use extra caution in work zones.

“While lane shifts are marked and warnings posted, reduced speeds are necessary to ensure not only your safety, but the safety of those around you as well as the construction workers,” Fifield wrote in a news release.