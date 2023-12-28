A man who survived a crash along Interstate 94 that left him trapped inside his vehicle for nearly a week is improving.

Matt Reum, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana survived six days on rainwater prior to being rescued from a mangled truck, according to Indiana State Police.

He was previously listed in critical condition after being airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Beacon Health System shows car crash survivor Matt Reum.

On Thursday, the hospital released a statement that said Reum’s condition has now improved to serious.

Representatives from Reum’s union said part of Reum’s left leg was amputated “about mid-shin down” following the crash and rescue.

In a statement issued on his behalf Wednesday, Reum sought to “thank everyone for the outpouring of support and all the well wishes, including the good Samaritans who found him, the first responders, and his caregivers at Memorial Hospital.”