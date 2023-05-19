PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly telling a woman he was going to kill her then leading police on a pursuit while drunk.

Just after 2:20 p.m., a Porter County deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Sassafras Drive, located northwest of Valparaiso, on the report of a woman being threatened.

When the officer arrived, dispatchers told him that the suspect, later identified as Mitchell Demeter, 38, left prior in a Corvette.

The woman at the residence later told police that Demeter showed up to her house following a phone call with her brother, according to the police report.

The woman hid in her house as Demeter allegedly knocked on the door and yelled “I’m going to kill you.”

After Demeter left, the officer caught up with him near McCool Road and a traffic stop was conducted.

According to the police report, Demeter gave conflicting stories on why he was in the area and the officer believed he was drunk.

While back in his squad car, the officer noticed the Corvette take off at a high-rate of speed.

Mitchell allegedly led the officer on a pursuit through multiple rural county roads, “traveling well over 100 mph,” the police report states.

The pursuit ended near 325 W and 500 N and Demeter allegedly resisted the arrest.

At the hospital before he was taken to jail, Detemer’s blood alcohol content level was .28%, according to the report.

He was taken into custody and charged with resisting law enforcement, intimidation, three counts of OWI and reckless driving.