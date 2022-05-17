LONG BEACH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities identified and provided the cause of death Monday for a 3-year-old girl who was found dead after being reported missing.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the girl as Amy Ivey and said her cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

The girl, who had autism and was nonverbal, died Thursday despite an hourslong effort to revive her, Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.

She was found about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the water along the north shoreline of Clare Lake in Long Beach, Forker said. She had been reported missing two hours earlier.

Long Beach is a LaPorte County community that overlooks Lake Michigan about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Chicago.