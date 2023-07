MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — I-65 near Merrillville is closed in both directions until further notice after a crash involving a tanker led to a hazmat situation Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, traffic is being diverted at U.S. 30 (exit 253) and S.R. 2 (exit 240).

Stay with WGN News as this article will be updated once more information becomes available.