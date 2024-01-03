PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man is facing multiple charges of child molestation after allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old Portage girl.

Portage police began an investigation in late October after the victim disclosed to a counselor about the alleged abuse.

Joe Benavente, 23, of Hickory Hills, was booked into the Porter County Jail on Thursday following the investigation.

Police believe Benavente picked the girl up near her home on July 27 and he allegedly sexually molested her. The two communicated on Snapchat prior to the incident, according to police documents.

On Aug. 10, Benavente allegedly picked her up and took her to a motel on US Route 20. He handed her a COVID-19 face mask and said “you should wear this when we go in so no one sees,” documents allege.

Detectives obtained data from Snapchat and the Benavente’s photo was picked out of a lineup by the alleged victim.

An arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 22 and Benavente was taken into custody by Hickory Hills police the following day.

He is facing four counts of child molestation.

Benavente’s initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.