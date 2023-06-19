CEDAR LAKE, Ind. — A helicopter crashed into a Northwestern Indiana lake Monday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation administration (FAA), a Robinson R-22 helicopter crashed into Cedar Lake in Cedar Lake, Indiana, around 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

Two people were reportedly onboard the helicopter. Both were able to able to make it out safely and their condition’s are unknown at this time.

The NTSB are expected to provide more information as it becomes available. Emergency crews remain on scene at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.