MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The sister of a missing woman found dead said it’s nice to have closure, but still has questions about the case.

On May 16, 2020, Dushawna Glover was last seen on security footage walking at around 6 a.m. in an industrial complex on Lafayette Court in Griffith. She had just moved into a nearby group home for adults with developmental disabilities.

At the time, there was an extensive search of the area. The only thing found at the time was one of Glover’s shoes.

“I know my sister is mentally challenged so she had to be lost,” sister Celeste Glover said. “She wasn’t familiar with the area. She had only been living there for over a week.”

There was a break in the case on Oct. 23 when a duck hunter discovered human remains in a marsh near Cline Avenue in Griffith, which was a half mile away from where she was last seen.

“This was a hopeful situation maybe this would be her,” Glover said.

The Indiana DNR and Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded and collected the remains. The Lake County coroner sent them to a forensic anthropologist at the University of Indianapolis — who helped confirmed it was Glover.

“I don’t know how she surfaced after two and a half years, if that’s where she was at all along,” Glover said. “I’m just happy to have gotten her back at all. Having that closure, but there’s still a lot of unanswered questions.”

Police do not believe foul play was involved.