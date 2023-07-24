HAMMOND, Ind. — The fate of a proposed ordinance in Hammond that would close gas stations overnight in an effort to combat violent crime will be decided Monday night.

Backed by Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr., the ordinance would mandate the closure of any gas station in city limits between midnight and 5 a.m. Citing reoccurring crimes at gas stations late at night and early in the morning — carjackings, robberies, batteries, shootings, and homicide — McDermott said that he would support the City of Hammond Common Council proposal and would sign the ordinance into law if it is passed.

“My job as mayor is to ensure the public’s safety and this ordinance removes a place where, unfortunately, violent incidents continue to take place,” the mayor said in a July 6 statement.

The ordinance would allow any gas station to petition for an exception to the midnight to 5 a.m. closure rule.

A public hearing was held last Thursday. Monday’s Common Council Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.