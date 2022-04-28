HAMMON, Ind. — It was a celebration more than sixty years in the making.

The first African American teacher in Hammond, Indiana now has a school named after her.

Supporters greeted Annie Burns Hicks with rousing cheers and applause in a crowded auditorium of a school that now bears her name.

But sixty years ago, she had to go to court to fight for the right to teach at what was then Maywood Elementary School.

Indiana’s first black mayor, Richard Hatcher, also an attorney, led the fight and in 1960, Annie Hicks became Hammond’s first Black teacher.

She would go on to teach first grade for more than 40 years.

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony commenced, with Maywood Elementary officially renamed Burns-Hicks Elementary.

The documentary “This Wall Must Come Down” chronicles Anne Burns Hicks’ civil rights case.