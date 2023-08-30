HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in Hammond said Tuesday that the department is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows an officer asleep while on duty in a squad vehicle.

“We take this matter seriously and are actively investigating the incident,” police said. “Be assured, as we work with the officer and union officials, we are committed to addressing this situation promptly and in accordance with proper procedures.”

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the Facebook video allegedly showed a man driving by a Hammond police car.

In the video, the man is allegedly heard saying, “Look at them sleep,” as the officer sits in the vehicle with their mouth open and eyes closed.