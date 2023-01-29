GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department.

Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Black man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was later declared deceased by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Around 17 1/2 hours later, GPD was called to the area of West 5th Avenue and Colfax Street for a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, who was later declared deceased on scene.

Police said the shooting on Saturday appears to be an isolated incident.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in either of these cases, GPD encourages you to reach out to the Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the crime tipline at 866-CRIME-GP.