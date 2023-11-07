PORTAGE, Ill. — A man was charged after allegedly sexually battering a woman shopping at a Northwest Indiana Walmart.

Just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Portage officers were dispatched to the Walmart, located in the 6000 block of US Route 6, on the report of a woman being sexually assaulted inside the store.

A woman told police she was in an aisle buying windshield wipers when a man, later identified as James Lunsford, 42, of West Virginia, allegedly grabbed her and her breast.

“Get the (expletive) away from me!” the woman told Lunsford during the incident, according to police documents.

Surveillance footage provided by store employees showed Lunsford allegedly walking up to the woman and grabbing her from the rear, pulling her into his body, according to police.

Police allege that Lunsford changed his jacket and shoes he was wearing in the parking lot prior to being arrested.

He was charged with sexual battery. Lunsford remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.