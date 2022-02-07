Gary police officer shot; 1 suspect in custody and other at-large

GARY, Ind. — A Gary police officer was shot Monday afternoon and police are still actively looking for the second suspect involved.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said the officer saw a vehicle strike another in the area of 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street at around 12:45 p.m. when two suspects opened fire at the officer.

Authorities said the officer, Sgt. William Fazekas, a 32-year veteran of the department, was wounded and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

One person was taken into custody at an abandoned building near 4th and Buchanan at around 3:30 p.m..

Police are still looking for a second suspect at this time. Fazekas fired his service weapon and police do not know at this time if the second suspect was hit.

“Appeared to be doing as well as expected in this particular situation,” Gary mayor Jerome Prince said on the officer’s condition.

Due to the large scene, which is from Buchanan to 10th Street, police are dispatching officers to help buses get home safely.

Fazekas has been with the department since 1989 and is currently assigned to the violent crimes task force.

Update: The Gary Police Department has dispatched units to escort GCSC buses to all impacted stops. #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/v3Qp0N1lJn — Gary Schools (@GarySchools) February 7, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for details.