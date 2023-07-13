GARY, Ind. — A Gary Police Department K-9 was shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, officials said.

During a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East 35th Court, Chief Anthony Titus said the K-9 Falco and an officer were running after a suspect when the suspect fired shots at them.

Titus said Falco was fatally wounded. The suspect was taken into custody. Their identity hasn’t been released.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

During his time with the Gary Police Department, Falco was deployed more than 1,000 times and has helped federal and local agencies, found several guns and has helped find several missing kids and adults.

Falco’s handler is a 17-year veteran of the department.