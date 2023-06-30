GARY, Ind. — The city of Gary, Indiana named its new police chief on Friday, one day before it ends its reform process with Indiana State Police.

Commander Anthony Titus was named chief at Friday’s ceremony. The newmy-named police chief was involved in reform discussions over the last year.

“We could’ve said, ‘Well, enough is enough and we are doing what we can.’ But that was not the case. And we appeciate that. I appreciate that as a son of Gary. I appreicate that as a police officer.”

Indiana State Police had partnered with Gary police to restructure and improve the department.

“I’m very proud of the work product, I’m very proud of the outcome. I’m proud of the City Council members that challeneged it. That challenged the change and ordinance that we have proposed and we have sugested,” said ISP Supt. Doug Carter.

The partnership will officially end July 1 when Titus takes over.