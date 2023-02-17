GARY, Ind. — A Gary man took a guilty plea agreement Thursday after admitting to several charges involving child molestation cases since 2010.

Kenneth Wallace was arrested in June 2020 for a child molestation case involving a 6-year-old girl.

Gary police said detective Olivia Vasquez was able to uncover five other minors tied to sexual abuse by Wallace.

Authorities said Wallace gave a videotaped confessions. On Thursday, he signed a guilty plea agreement on all the charges.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation and two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to court records.

Court records indicate the two of the cases happened in 2010, one in 2013, two in 2018 and one in 2020.

Wallace’s sentencing hearing is set for March 16.