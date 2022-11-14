CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Gary man was arrested after allegedly escaping a work release facility in Crown Point.

At around 5 p.m. Saturday, police said Laveris Swanagan, 19, of Gary, was being searched for contraband at the Kimbrough Work Program, located in the 2600 block of West 93rd Avenue, when he allegedly fought with officers and ran out of the door.

Around one hour later, police said Swanagan was taken into custody near 90th and Merrillville Road.

He is charged with felony count of escape and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.

Swanagan was in the community corrections system for a felony robbery charge back in April.